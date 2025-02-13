2025 NFL Mock Draft: Latest mock draft includes three major trades

11. San Francisco 49ers - Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

The San Francisco 49ers might be trying to run it back yet again in 2024. They actually brought back former defensive coordinator Robert Saleh in the same role, so I would imagine that they want to keep some of the familiar faces in town as well. One area where this team should be addressing in the offseason is the secondary.

I mocked Will Johnson to them at pick 11 in this NFL Mock Draft. One of their starting CBs, Charvarius Ward, is a free agent, and it does not seem like he is going to return. It would also benefit the Niners to get some younger, cheaper players on the roster.

This team is going to have to decide very soon how they want to approach the contract situation of Brock Purdy, and the common opinion here is that paying him nearly top of the market would be a bad idea. I tend to agree with that thinking.

We’ll see what happens. We could see a very similar 49ers’ team to what we have seen in recent years in 2025. They take Will Johnson at pick 11.

12. Dallas Cowboys - Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

In the most unsurprising pick ever, the Dallas Cowboys take Ashton Jeanty from Boise State and find a high-end running back for the offense. The Cowboys’ season went off the rails a bit when Dak Prescott went down with that hamstring injury earlier in the 2024 NFL Season.

And now Mike McCarthy isn’t even in the picture anymore. Brian Schottenheimer gets his first shot to be a head coach in the NFL, so we’ll see how that goes. He hired Matt Eberflus to be his defensive coordinator, so I gues that wasn’t a terrible hire.

The Cowboys just do not feel like a very serious team at all, and while RB is a need for them, this current Cowboys’ team taking one in the first round does not feel like the best practice.

But I am not sure you can tell Jerry Jones anything at this point, so if Jeanty is on the board when they pick, I bet they make the move.