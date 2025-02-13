2025 NFL Mock Draft: Latest mock draft includes three major trades

13. Miami Dolphins - Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

The Miami Dolphins use the 13th overall pick on Malaki Starks from Georgia. Jevon Holland is a free agent in 2025, the Miami makes a bit of a controversial move to take a first-round safety.

This would not be a shock though, given some of the decisions that GM Chris Grier has made in recent years. The Dolphins do need to get more stout in the trenches and could probably use another pass rusher.

The Dolphins again saw QB Tua Tagovailoa leave the lineup for about a month in 2024 due to yet another concussion. Some even thought that the QB should have retired following his latest concussion.

Until Miami eventually finds a high-end franchise quarterback, they aren’t going to go anywhere worthwhile. And in this NFL Mock Draft, they make an interesting move to take a defensive back in the first round.

The Dolphins probably do find a way to make the playoffs in 2024 if their quarterback was able to stay on the field for an entire season.

14. Los Angeles Rams - Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

The most notable trade we could see this offseason could be Matthew Stafford heading to the QB-needy Indianapolis Colts. The Colts give up their 14th overall pick, which means the Los Angeles Rams will pick twice in this NFL Mock Draft. The first Rams’ first-round draft pick will be Tyler Warren from Penn State.

Warren does feel like the best tight end in the 2025 NFL Draft by far, as he can truly do it all from the position and is going to be an immediate producer during his rookie season. Could he even be more of a complete tight end than Brock Bowers? I think that’s firmly possible.

The Rams make the major move to trade Matthew Stafford after four seasons, but the first season did bring a Super Bowl title.

And with Stafford creeping closer and closer to 40 years old, the Rams decide that now would be a good time to jump ship. The Indianapolis Colts essentially use their first-round pick on selecting Matthew Stafford, so we will see how that works out for them.