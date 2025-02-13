2025 NFL Mock Draft: Latest mock draft includes three major trades

15. Atlanta Falcons - Shavon Revel, CB, East Carolina

Did we all watch the Atlanta Falcons’ defense in 2024? It was bad. Not only that, but they kind of burned through a ton of money by signing Kirk Cousins in free agency as well. The move to sign Cousins initially was a fine idea, as the thought there was that the veteran QB could at least stabilize things for a few years.

And after a strong 6-3 start, it seemed like that was going to be the case, but Cousins seemed to decline in real-time, which eventually paved the way for rookie QB Michael Penix Jr to takeover. Now heading into the 2025 NFL Offseason, the Falcons are likely going to be cutting Cousins after just one season. That will give Penix the reigns for the time being.

Offensively, the Falcons are quite good - they’ve got a strong offensive line and a very good group of playmakers as well. This team does need to get more explosive on defense and just better overall, so Shavon Revel is the pick here with the 15th overall selection.

If this offseason goes well for the Birds, they could be right back in the mix for the NFC South title in 2025.

16. Arizona Cardinals - Kelvin Banks Jr, OT, Texas

I have maintained for a while now that the Arizona Cardinals are close and simply need more talent on their roster. From 2023 to 2024, they doubled their win total from four to eight games. That does not happen without a strong roster foundation and some strong coaching as well. The team is still missing some high-end talent on both sides of the ball, though.

Kelvin Banks Jr could kick inside to guard at the NFL level and be a long-term staple for the Cardinals’ offensive line for years to come. Arizona also needs some pass rush help and could even use another wide receiver as well.

The NFC West does appear to be wide open with the uncertainty plaguing the San Francisco 49ers and the clear ceiling that the Seattle Seahawks have with Geno Smith as their quarterback. While the Cardinals won’t double their win total in 2025, they could squeeze out another one or two wins and make a run at the division.