2025 NFL Mock Draft: Latest mock draft includes three major trades

17. Cincinnati Bengals - Jalon Walker, LB, Georgia

The Cincinnati Bengals take one of the best players in the 2025 NFL Draft in Jalon Walker from Georgia. Walker might be best suited as a pass rusher at the NFL level, but some have said he can also play inside linebacker as well.

However you slice it for the Bengals; the big idea here is that this team has to rebuild their defense through free agency and through the NFL Draft. They basically wasted the best season of Joe Burrow’s career with how bad their defense was in 2024.

They did manage to win five games in a row to end the 2024 year, but that was only good enough for nine wins and an eighth place finish in the AFC, just narrowly missing out on the postseason to the Denver Broncos of all teams.

If de-facto GM Duke Tobin can fix the defense kind of like he did a few years ago back in 2021, the Bengals can indeed find themselves right back into contention. If not, this team is going to have an interesting future.

They also need to try and find a way to appease Trey Hendrickson, Ja’Marr Chase, and Tee Higgins with contract extensions.

18. Seattle Seahawks - Luther Burden, WR, Missouri

The futures of two Seattle Seahawks’ wide receivers are up in the air for 2025 and beyond. DK Metcalf could get traded and Tyler Lockett may not be with the team beyond this year. So on paper right now, the team’s WR room is still quite stacked, but that could change very quickly.

I went with Luther Burden from Missouri. Burden is great with the ball in his hands and is very hard to tackle. He’s got a similar play style to someone like Deebo Samuel, so that could be the type of player that Seattle is getting for their WR room.

They do need a franchise QB, as Geno Smith is not going to take them where they want to go, but it doesn’t seem like this franchise has the chance to find a new QB this offseason. For now, they will try and retool the offensive side of the ball a bit. Offensive line is also a huge hole for them as well.