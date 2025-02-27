2025 NFL Mock Draft: Latest three-round mock contains two massive trades

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

Matthew Golden is a polished prospect and someone who may sneak into the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. The wide receiver class is not all that great, but Golden does profile nicely at the next level. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers did lose former offensive coordinator Liam Coen to the Jacksonville Jaguars head coaching job, and additionally, Chris Godwin is a free agent.

They could benefit from bringing in another weapon at WR. Mike Evans is also getting old, so there’s that. The Bucs feel like the epitome of a good team, and if you ask me, an eventual upgrade over Baker Mayfield could put this team over the edge, but Mayfield was pretty darn good in 2024.

The Buccaneers settle on Matthew Golden from Texans in the first round of this 2025 NFL Mock Draft. I would also add that them taking a cornerback or pass rusher here at pick 19 makes a ton of sense for this team as well.

20. Denver Broncos - Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

A player that has a great shot at being an excellent pro and someone who comes from a great school for the position, Emeka Egbuka is the stud Ohio State wide receiver and fits the Denver Broncos offense like a glove. He can block, can run sharp routes, and has adequate size for the position. He is in the mold of guys like Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave, two former WRs from Ohio State.

Denver has to find a compliment to Courtland Sutton and Marvin Mims Jr, their big-bodied target and their gadget player. You may think that the team made a mistake passing up on Colston Loveland, but the TE class in the 2025 NFL Draft is insanely deep, buy the same cannot be said for the WR position.

It would make a lot of sense for Denver to take Egbuka in the first round and target a TE and even a running back in the later rounds. Emeka Egbuka makes a ton of sense for the Denver Broncos and to help elevate Bo Nix in year two.