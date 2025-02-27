2025 NFL Mock Draft: Latest three-round mock contains two massive trades

21. Pittsburgh Steelers - Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri

The Pittsburgh Steelers could be players for a major quarterback upgrade, but there may not be a clear-cut upgrade available. We will see if the team is able to pull off a major trade later on in this NFL Mock Draft…

Pittsburgh needs another wide receiver, and they could totally reset the room depending on how they feel about George Pickens, who does come with some personality quirks. The Steelers also need to figure out how to get with the program in today’s NFL.

They seem to be stuck in 2008 and still seem to think they can win a Super Bowl with average QB play and good defenses. That just isn’t going to work in today’s NFL. Luther Burden III is their pick with the 21st selection. He is an explosive player with similarities to Deebo Samuel and Garrett Wilson.

He could be an immediate contributor on offense regardless of who is playing the QB position.

22. Los Angeles Chargers - Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh is getting yet another Michigan player on his team, and Colston Loveland does fill a legitimate need for this team. The Chargers need more production from their playmakers on offense, and they could stand to add more talent at RB, WR, and TE this offseason. The RB and TE draft classes are very deep, but the Chargers cannot pass up on Loveland, who played for Harbaugh. Loveland is actually a better blocker than people think and is going to be an immediate contributor in the receiving game for LA.

The team took Ladd McConkey in the 2024 NFL Draft, so they now have a young and encouraging duo with McConkey and Loveland.

This pick almost makes too much sense. Watch out for the Chargers to explode in 2025.