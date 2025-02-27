2025 NFL Mock Draft: Latest three-round mock contains two massive trades

23. Green Bay Packers - Shavon Revel, CB, East Carolina

The Green Bay Packers are likely set to move on from Jaire Alexanders this coming offseason and may need to fill another starting CB spot this coming offseason. Shavon Revel did tear his ACL early into the 2024 college football season, but he could be ready for Week 1 of the 2025 NFL Season.

However, he’s the first-round pick for the Packers, a team that feels right on the cusp of taking the next step. With the Detroit Lions losing both of their coordinators to head coaching jobs and the Minnesota Vikings likely turning to a de-facto rookie GM in JJ McCarthy, the Packers might have an avenue to take a leap.

It would not shock me to see the Packers win another game or two in 2025 and actually come away with the title. They won 11 games in 2024 and are missing a few elite players, but this offseason could be where they put the finishing touches on.

24. Minnesota Vikings - Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina

One area for the Minnesota Vikings that could get a total makeover in the offseason is the secondary. This is going to be a huge unit to upgrade for GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, who seems to be building something sustainable. They could also use a true RB1 and another interior offensive lineman as well.

However, the physically imposing Nick Emmanwori makes a ton of sense for them in the latter part of the first round here in this mock draft. In 2024, the Vikings were one of the most surprising teams in the NFL, winning 14 games and nearly coming away with the NFC North title.

They won 14 games but had to settle for a Wild Card seed, losing in the first round of the playoffs to the Los Angeles Rams. The final few weeks of the season did truly show perhaps why Sam Darnold may not be their long-term QB option, as his ceiling seems to be a bit low when the stakes get high.

Now to be fair, Darnold played extremely well in 2024, but I would guess that the Vikes trot out JJ McCarthy for Week 1 of 2025 with a few new defensive starters.