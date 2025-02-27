2025 NFL Mock Draft: Latest three-round mock contains two massive trades

25. Houston Texans - Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon

The Houston Texans went 10-7 in the 2024 NFL Season and won the AFC South for a second year in a row. Like in 2023, they also won a single playoff game and lost in the Divisional Round. It’s actually quite impressive that they were essentially able to have identical seasons in 2023 and 2024.

And much of the talk with the Texans was how they took a step back in 2024, but they did make the postseason. Houston has to get stronger in the trenches, especially along the interior offensive line, but they grab Derrick Harmon from Oregon at pick 25 in this 2025 NFL Mock Draft.

I could anticipate the Texans addressing their iOL in free agency, and if they were able to snag Trey Smith from the Kansas City Chiefs, that would be stellar. This is going to be a huge year for CJ Stroud and the Texans - can they take the next step into legitimate contention?

26. Los Angeles Rams - Cameron Williams, OT, Texas

You may want to continue reading through this 2025 NFL Mock Draft, as we have a huge trade involving the Los Angeles Rams. Even if we put this trade to the side for a second, the Rams do need some OL help. Rob Havenstein, their right tackle, is old, and their left tackle, Alaric Jackson, is set to be a free agent in 2025.

Even if both players are still in the picture for 2025, the OT position is still one to address for the future, and the Rams have done a really nice job at building for the future and being proactive in that regard.

That’s a huge reason why I mocked Texas tackle Cameron Williams to them at the bottom of the first round. This could be a great payoff in the long-term for the Rams, and beyond the offensive line, the Rams are also going to need to bring in some young talent in the secondary, and will also need a franchise quarterback for the long-term.

Matthew Stafford does have permission to seek a trade partner, so could a divorce be coming between the Rams and Stafford here in the coming weeks? Maybe…