2025 NFL Mock Draft: Latest three-round mock contains two massive trades

27. Baltimore Ravens - Jahdae Barron, DB, Texas

Someone who plays a lot like Brian Branch, Jahdae Barron at pick 27 for the Baltimore Ravens is a huge steal in my opinion. This could be a logical case of a team simply taking the best player available. But when you look at the Baltimore Ravens, where are the clear-cut needs?

The Ravens have gotten so close to the Super Bowl for several years, so that could actually make it harder to figure how what a team needs to get over the hump. They have not won multiple games in the postseason since winning the Super Bowl back in 2012. Yes, it has been that long.

Lamar Jackson was also robbed of the NFL MVP in 2024, so it’s not been a good couple of months for the Ravens. At some point, they have to make a Super Bowl run, right? Perhaps Jahdae Barron at pick 27 could put the defense over the edge.

Targeting someone along the offensive line makes a lot of sense here as well.

28. Detroit Lions - Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall

If not for some brutal defensive injuries in the 2024 NFL Season, we could be talking about the Detroit Lions having won the Super Bowl and picking 32nd overall here in the first round. Well, that was not the case, and even with them earning the no. 1 seed in the NFC and the bye week, they got booted out in the first round by the Washington Commanders.

And to top it off, the Lions lost both Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn to head coaching jobs, so this team is a logical candidate to regress in 2025. They do need to continue adding bodies to their defensive line, so I went with Mike Green here from Marshall.

Green was tearing it up at the Senior Bowl and is probably going to have his name called in the first 20 picks, actually. Him dropping to 28 in this 2025 NFL Mock Draft may not be fair to how talented of a player he is.

Mike Green to the Detroit Lions at pick 28 in this NFL Mock Draft.