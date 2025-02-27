2025 NFL Mock Draft: Latest three-round mock contains two massive trades

31. Kansas City Chiefs - Josh Conerly Jr, OT, Oregon

There should be no shock that the Kansas City Chiefs take a tackle with their first-round pick. The Chiefs offensive line could undergo some major change this offseason. The most notable thing going on with the OL is that Trey Smith, their stud right guard, is a free agent.

If Smith were to leave, he would likely reset the guard market. The Chiefs do not have a ton of cap space, so whatever deal they are able to get done would be tough to complete if you ask me. We have seen Kansas City kick their other stud guard, Joe Thuney, out to left tackle at times.

That isn’t a sustainable move unless they want to make it permanent, which would be silly. The Chiefs take Josh Conerly Jr, the tackle from Oregon. And heck, Jawaan Taylor hasn’t been all that good for them at right tackle, either. General Manager Brett Veach may have to again, in the near future, overhaul the offensive line like he did after the Chiefs got blown out in the Super Bowl against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers back in the 2020 NFL Season.

Josh Conerly heads to the Chiefs at pick 31 in this NFL Mock Draft.

32. Philadelphia Eagles - Tyleik Williams, DT, Ohio State

Now yes, you might find it annoying that the Philadelphia Eagles take another defensive lineman in the NFL Draft, but the team could lose both Milton Williams and Josh Sweat in free agency. Zack Baun, their stud inside linebacker, is also set to hit the open market. It truly would not shock me if one of Williams or Sweat was not with the team in 2025.

That could open up a need and give GM Howie Roseman every reason to dip into the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft to grab someone else along the defensive line. Tyleik Williams is the pick as the Eagles stick to what got them to Super Bowl LIX, where they took apart the Kansas City Chiefs.

They also won the Super Bowl back in 2017 with a similar roster. Roseman puts a huge emphasis on the trenches, and it’s the way to sustain success in the NFL. I could see Philly actually taking an ILB here if Baun leaves, or even a guard if Mekhi Becton leaves in free agency as well. For now, let’s go with Tyleik Williams.