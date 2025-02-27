2025 NFL Mock Draft: Latest three-round mock contains two massive trades

Round 2

Let’s get into the second round, highlighting the key selections.

33. Cleveland Browns - Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame

34. New York Giants - Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota

35. Tennessee Titans - Jonah Savaiinaea, OT, Arizona

36. Jacksonville Jaguars - Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan

37. Las Vegas Raiders - Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame

38. New England Patriots - Harold Fannin Jr, TE, Bowling Green

39. Chicago Bears - Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

40. New Orleans Saints - Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina

41. Chicago Bears - Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M

42. New York Jets - Tre Harris, WR, Ole Miss

43. San Francisco 49ers - Tre Amos, CB, Ole Miss

44. Dallas Cowboys - Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama

45. Indianapolis Colts - Wyatt Milum, OG, West Virginia

46. Atlanta Falcons - Jack Sawyer, EDGE, Ohio State

47. Arizona Cardinals - Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE, Boston College

48. Miami Dolphins - Grey Zabel, OT, North Dakota State

49. Cincinnati Bengals - Donovan Jackson, OG, Ohio State

50. Seattle Seahawks - Landon Jackson, EDGE, Arkansas

51. Denver Broncos - Kaleb Johnson, RB, Iowa

52. Los Angeles Rams (via PIT) - Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss

53. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky

54. Green Bay Packers - Deone Walker, DT, Kentucky

55. Los Angeles Chargers - JT Tuimoloau, EDGE, Ohio State

56. Buffalo Bills - TJ Sanders, DT, South Carolina

57. Carolina Panthers - Marcus Mbow, OT, Purdue

58. Houston Texans - Emery Jones, OT, LSU

59. Baltimore Ravens - Elic Ayomanor, WR, Stanford

60. Detroit Lions - Isaiah Bond, WR, Texas

61. Washington Commanders - Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State

62. Cleveland Browns (via BUF) - TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State

63. Kansas City Chiefs - Darien Porter, CB, Iowa State

64. Philadelphia Eagles - Mason Taylor, TE, LSU

The Los Angeles Rams did it. They actually traded Matthew Stafford to the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the full trade is below.



LA acquires picks 52 and 83 from the Steelers for Stafford, who, after four years in LA, now figures to finish his NFL career with Pittsburgh, who is in desperate need of stable, high-end QB play. Matthew Stafford can definitely provide that for a few seasons, and Pittsburgh does have enough cap space and need to extend Stafford at the price he wants.



This is a huge move that could end up being the biggest of the 2025 NFL Offseason.



In their second pick coming back in the 2025 NFL Draft for the Myles Garrett trade, the Cleveland Browns take RB TreVeyon Henderson from Ohio State. This is a solid pick for the Browns after investing a little bit into their trenches on the defensive side of the ball.



It’s a new era in Cleveland, but the bigger question is who the heck is playing QB for them in the 2025 NFL Season? Let’s get into the third and final round of this NFL Mock Draft.



