2025 NFL Mock Draft: Latest three-round mock contains two massive trades

Round 2
Let’s get into the second round, highlighting the key selections.
33. Cleveland Browns - Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame
34. New York Giants - Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota
35. Tennessee Titans - Jonah Savaiinaea, OT, Arizona
36. Jacksonville Jaguars - Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan
37. Las Vegas Raiders - Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame
38. New England Patriots - Harold Fannin Jr, TE, Bowling Green
39. Chicago Bears - Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama
40. New Orleans Saints - Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina
41. Chicago Bears - Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M
42. New York Jets - Tre Harris, WR, Ole Miss
43. San Francisco 49ers - Tre Amos, CB, Ole Miss
44. Dallas Cowboys - Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama
45. Indianapolis Colts - Wyatt Milum, OG, West Virginia
46. Atlanta Falcons - Jack Sawyer, EDGE, Ohio State
47. Arizona Cardinals - Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE, Boston College
48. Miami Dolphins - Grey Zabel, OT, North Dakota State
49. Cincinnati Bengals - Donovan Jackson, OG, Ohio State
50. Seattle Seahawks - Landon Jackson, EDGE, Arkansas
51. Denver Broncos - Kaleb Johnson, RB, Iowa
52. Los Angeles Rams (via PIT) - Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss
53. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky
54. Green Bay Packers - Deone Walker, DT, Kentucky
55. Los Angeles Chargers - JT Tuimoloau, EDGE, Ohio State
56. Buffalo Bills - TJ Sanders, DT, South Carolina
57. Carolina Panthers - Marcus Mbow, OT, Purdue
58. Houston Texans - Emery Jones, OT, LSU
59. Baltimore Ravens - Elic Ayomanor, WR, Stanford
60. Detroit Lions - Isaiah Bond, WR, Texas
61. Washington Commanders - Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State
62. Cleveland Browns (via BUF) - TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State
63. Kansas City Chiefs - Darien Porter, CB, Iowa State
64. Philadelphia Eagles - Mason Taylor, TE, LSU
The Los Angeles Rams did it. They actually traded Matthew Stafford to the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the full trade is below.
LA acquires picks 52 and 83 from the Steelers for Stafford, who, after four years in LA, now figures to finish his NFL career with Pittsburgh, who is in desperate need of stable, high-end QB play. Matthew Stafford can definitely provide that for a few seasons, and Pittsburgh does have enough cap space and need to extend Stafford at the price he wants.
This is a huge move that could end up being the biggest of the 2025 NFL Offseason.
In their second pick coming back in the 2025 NFL Draft for the Myles Garrett trade, the Cleveland Browns take RB TreVeyon Henderson from Ohio State. This is a solid pick for the Browns after investing a little bit into their trenches on the defensive side of the ball.
It’s a new era in Cleveland, but the bigger question is who the heck is playing QB for them in the 2025 NFL Season? Let’s get into the third and final round of this NFL Mock Draft.