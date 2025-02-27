2025 NFL Mock Draft: Latest three-round mock contains two massive trades

Round 3

Let’s get into the third round, highlighting the key selections.

65. New York Giants - Azareye’h Thomas, CB, Florida State

66. Kansas City Chiefs - Andrew Mukuba, S, Texas

67. Cleveland Browns - Xavier Restrepo, WR, Miami (FL)

68. Las Vegas Raiders - Savion Williams, WR, TCU

69. New England Patriots - Princely Umanmielen, EDGE, Ole Miss

70. Jacksonville Jaguars - Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa State

71. New Orleans Saints - Kyle Kennard, EDGE, South Carolina

72. Chicago Bears - Tate Ratledge, OG, Georgia

73. Las Vegas Raiders - DJ Giddens, RB, Kansas State

74. Carolina Panthers - Shemar Turner, DT, Texas A&M

75. San Francisco 49ers - Barrett Carter, LB, Clemson

76. Dallas Cowboys - Carson Schwesinger, LB, UCLA

77. New England Patriots - Denzel Burke, CB, Ohio State

78. Arizona Cardinals - Jalen Royals, WR, Utah State

79. Washington Commanders - Gunnar Helm, TE, Texas

80. Indianapolis Colts - Elijah Arroyo, TE, Miami (FL)

81. Cincinnati Bengals - Kevin Winston Jr, S, Penn State

82. Seattle Seahawks - Alfred Collins, DT, Texas

83. Los Angeles Rams (via PIT) - Chris Paul Jr, LB, Ole Miss

84. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Jared Ivey, EDGE, Ole Miss

85. Denver Broncos - Omarr Norman-Lott, DT, Tennessee

86. Los Angeles Chargers - Tez Johnson, WR, Oregon

87. Green Bay Packers - Jack Bech, WR, TCU

88. Jacksonville Jaguars - Hollin Pierce, DT, Rutgers

89. Houston Texans - Ashton Gillotte, EDGE, Louisville

90. Los Angeles Rams - Lathan Ransom, S, Ohio State

91. Baltimore Ravens - Cameron Skattebo, RB, Arizona State

92. New York Jets - Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas

93. New Orleans Saints - Will Howard, QB, Ohio State

94. Cleveland Browns - Dylan Fairchild, OG, Georgia

95. Kansas City Chiefs - Tory Horton, WR, Colorado State

96. Philadelphia Eagles - Josaiah Stewart, EDGE, Michigan

97. Minnesota Vikings - Zy Alexander, CB, LSU

98. Miami Dolphins - Bradyn Swinson, EDGE, LSU

99. San Francisco 49ers - Ajani Cornelius, OT, Oregon

100. Los Angeles Rams - Kaden Prather, WR, Maryland

101. Detroit Lions - Dorian Strong, CB, Virginia Tech

The second pick heading to the Los Angeles Rams in the major Matthew Stafford trade is the 83rd overall selection. The Rams bolster their weak ILB room and take Chris Paul Jr from Ole Miss. The Rams making this bold move to trade Stafford signals the beginning of a new era for the team.



At pick 92, the New York Jets take Quinn Ewers and get some decent value with this being in the back-half of the third round. The Jets aren’t going to be a very competitive team in 2025, so grabbing a developmental QB prospect in year one of a new regime makes a ton of sense if you ask me.



The very next pick sees the New Orleans Saints grabbing Will Howard from Ohio State. In the same vein as the Jets; the Saints are not going to be competitive in 2025 and do need to try and find a franchise QB. Howard might be in a great spot if he’s developed by Kellen Moore, who is a sharp offensive mind.



There you have it; our latest three-round 2025 NFL Mock Draft.