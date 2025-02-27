2025 NFL Mock Draft: Latest three-round mock contains two massive trades

Round 3
Let’s get into the third round, highlighting the key selections.
65. New York Giants - Azareye’h Thomas, CB, Florida State
66. Kansas City Chiefs - Andrew Mukuba, S, Texas
67. Cleveland Browns - Xavier Restrepo, WR, Miami (FL)
68. Las Vegas Raiders - Savion Williams, WR, TCU
69. New England Patriots - Princely Umanmielen, EDGE, Ole Miss
70. Jacksonville Jaguars - Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa State
71. New Orleans Saints - Kyle Kennard, EDGE, South Carolina
72. Chicago Bears - Tate Ratledge, OG, Georgia
73. Las Vegas Raiders - DJ Giddens, RB, Kansas State
74. Carolina Panthers - Shemar Turner, DT, Texas A&M
75. San Francisco 49ers - Barrett Carter, LB, Clemson
76. Dallas Cowboys - Carson Schwesinger, LB, UCLA
77. New England Patriots - Denzel Burke, CB, Ohio State
78. Arizona Cardinals - Jalen Royals, WR, Utah State
79. Washington Commanders - Gunnar Helm, TE, Texas
80. Indianapolis Colts - Elijah Arroyo, TE, Miami (FL)
81. Cincinnati Bengals - Kevin Winston Jr, S, Penn State
82. Seattle Seahawks - Alfred Collins, DT, Texas
83. Los Angeles Rams (via PIT) - Chris Paul Jr, LB, Ole Miss
84. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Jared Ivey, EDGE, Ole Miss
85. Denver Broncos - Omarr Norman-Lott, DT, Tennessee
86. Los Angeles Chargers - Tez Johnson, WR, Oregon
87. Green Bay Packers - Jack Bech, WR, TCU
88. Jacksonville Jaguars - Hollin Pierce, DT, Rutgers
89. Houston Texans - Ashton Gillotte, EDGE, Louisville
90. Los Angeles Rams - Lathan Ransom, S, Ohio State
91. Baltimore Ravens - Cameron Skattebo, RB, Arizona State
92. New York Jets - Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas
93. New Orleans Saints - Will Howard, QB, Ohio State
94. Cleveland Browns - Dylan Fairchild, OG, Georgia
95. Kansas City Chiefs - Tory Horton, WR, Colorado State
96. Philadelphia Eagles - Josaiah Stewart, EDGE, Michigan
97. Minnesota Vikings - Zy Alexander, CB, LSU
98. Miami Dolphins - Bradyn Swinson, EDGE, LSU
99. San Francisco 49ers - Ajani Cornelius, OT, Oregon
100. Los Angeles Rams - Kaden Prather, WR, Maryland
101. Detroit Lions - Dorian Strong, CB, Virginia Tech
The second pick heading to the Los Angeles Rams in the major Matthew Stafford trade is the 83rd overall selection. The Rams bolster their weak ILB room and take Chris Paul Jr from Ole Miss. The Rams making this bold move to trade Stafford signals the beginning of a new era for the team.
At pick 92, the New York Jets take Quinn Ewers and get some decent value with this being in the back-half of the third round. The Jets aren’t going to be a very competitive team in 2025, so grabbing a developmental QB prospect in year one of a new regime makes a ton of sense if you ask me.
The very next pick sees the New Orleans Saints grabbing Will Howard from Ohio State. In the same vein as the Jets; the Saints are not going to be competitive in 2025 and do need to try and find a franchise QB. Howard might be in a great spot if he’s developed by Kellen Moore, who is a sharp offensive mind.
There you have it; our latest three-round 2025 NFL Mock Draft.