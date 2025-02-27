2025 NFL Mock Draft: Latest three-round mock contains two massive trades

3. New York Giants - Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

I have no idea how many times I have talked about just how awful the New York Giants are and just how brutal their recent mistakes have been. It has now all culminated in them being forced to take a QB in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, and they settle on Shedeur Sanders in this mock draft.

The main issue here is that Sanders would have clearly been the seventh or eighth-best QB in the 2024 NFL Draft. And the Giants had the sixth overall pick last year, passing up on Bo Nix, Michael Penix Jr, and JJ McCarthy. Sanders is not a stellar prospect and may have a very low ceiling in the NFL.

The G-Men have no choice, though. Joe Schoen is their General Manager and has done a horrific job in his short tenure. You have to figure that if New York does not make notable progress in 2025, this front office and coaching staff could get reset in a big way. Sanders to the Giants at pick three in this NFL Mock Draft.

4. New England Patriots - Will Campbell, OT, LSU

Will Campbell is a safe pick for the New England Patriots at pick four. And yes, should the team really make a ‘safe’ pick with a top-5 selection in the NFL Draft? I think for this team and their situation, the answer is yes. The Pats have something special in Drake Maye, and it would not shock me to see this team take a huge leap ion 2025.

However, the offensive line just might be the worst in the NFL, and no NFL team sustains success without being good in the trenches. New England also needs more playmakers on offense, but OL is a more pressing need.

Campbell might be a sure-thing type of player who has a lower ceiling at left tackle but could also have an extremely high floor as a stable starter for a decade-plus. Drake Maye needs protection, or the development is going to go off the rails. Will Campbell makes all the sense in the world for this team at pick four in the 2025 NFL Draft.