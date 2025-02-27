2025 NFL Mock Draft: Latest three-round mock contains two massive trades

11. San Francisco 49ers - Armand Membou, OT, Missouri

Someone who may go higher than expected is Armand Membou, the offensive lineman from Missouri. Membou is probably going to kick inside at the NFL level, but there is nothing wrong with that. The San Francisco 49ers have to shift their thinking a bit and invest more along their OL.

The unit has always kind of been average, and it’s even been average when Trent Williams is healthy and in the lineup. The major move this team has made thus far this offseason is re-hiring Robert Saleh back as their defensive coordinator, and with the roster getting a bit old and brittle, you would think that they would perhaps try to rebuild a bit.

Well, it does not seem like that’s the way they will go. I reckon that they will try to retool the roster while remaining competitive, and this is kind of what the Minnesota Vikings have been doing. The Niners will also have to decide if they want to extend Brock Purdy at a figure that is surely going to be north of $50 million per season.

This is going to be a massive offseason for the San Francisco 49ers. Armand Membou at pick 11 is solid.

12. Dallas Cowboys - Kelvin Banks Jr, OT, Texas

The Dallas Cowboys take Kelvin Banks Jr at pick 12 in this 2025 NFL Mock Draft. What a mess this franchise is right now. They let Mike McCarthy walk out the door and have since hired long-time NFL assistant Brian Schottenheimer as their next head coach.

They just saw long-time guard Zack Martin retire and have a top-heavy roster and a QB who is making more than he should. Until they get out from under the Dak Prescott contract, the Cowboys won’t be very good.

However, Prescott is a very solid QB, but he will be coming off of a pretty nasty hamstring injury suffered during the 2024 NFL Season, and is is now into his 30s. The other big thing to note with Dallas this offseason is how they approach the contract situation with Micah Parsons. We saw this team get cute with Prescott’s extension and the extension for CeeDee Lamb. Will they make it 3/3 and do the same with Parsons?

All that aside for a second, they take Kelvin Banks Jr and hope that he can be another young force along their OL for years to come.