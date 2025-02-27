2025 NFL Mock Draft: Latest three-round mock contains two massive trades

17. Cincinnati Bengals - Jalon Walker, EDGE, Georgia

I am not sure the Cincinnati Bengals will truly be able to pay all of Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Trey Hendrickson this coming offseason. While they have the cap space to do so, the Bengals are a cheap and outdated franchise, so they may do cheap and outdated things.

With how important Joe Burrow and the offense is to their success, it would not shock me if they just weren’t able to get anything done with Hendrickson, the NFL sack leader in 2024. That could prompt them to perhaps consider a trade.

Even in the event that Hendrickson were to return to the mix in 2025, the Bengals need more defensive help, so at pick 17 in this NFL Mock Draft, I went with pass rusher Jalon Walker. Cincy hired a new defensive coordinator and will probably try and find some immediate-impact defensive players in free agency and the 2025 NFL Draft.

Jalon Walker could be an immediate impact layer.

18. Seattle Seahawks - Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

The Seattle Seahawks have to get better along their offensive line in the 2025 NFL Offseason. It’s a huge need for them, but the need for a long-term QB is also present. The QB part probably won’t happen this offseason, but they can at least lay the groundwork for this.

Getting Josh Simmons gives them a much-needed starter along their offensive line, and the unit was even iffy before Connor Williams unexpectedly retired in the middle of the 2024 NFL Season. Seattle managed to win 10 games in 2024 but were the only double-digit win team to not make the postseason.

That’s kind of the story with Geno Smith - he’s good enough to be average, if that makes sense. I would expect some major changes coming for the Seahawks in the 2026 NFL Offseason. They may hold firm in 2025.