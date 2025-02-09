2025 NFL Mock Draft: Latest top-10 mock draft ahead of Super Bowl LIX

3. New York Giants - Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

The New York Giants tragically passed on three first-round QBs in the 2024 NFL Draft. Well, in the 2025 NFL Draft, they settle for Shedeur Sanders, who is nowhere near a first-round prospect. It's been a disaster tenure of Joe Schoen, their GM. Schoen appears to be in way over his head and probably has one last chance to make something happen in New York.

Sanders isn't going to turn into a high-end QB, but I guess letting Brian Daboll try to develop him could work out. I don't know, man; the Giants really have no choice but to take Sanders or Ward at pick three.

4. New England Patriots - Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

It would be hard for the New England Patriots to pass on Abdul Carter if he managed to fall to the fourth overall pick. The Pats jump on the chance and slowly but surely build around Drake Maye. Notably, the Patriots have to find competent protection for Maye, as their offensive line is atrocious.

Mike Vrabel is the new head coach, which was a great hire. The Pats may be a force in 2025 and could be one of the NFL's breakout teams if they are able to quickly turn things around in the trenches and also give Maye another weapon or two.

5. Jacksonville Jaguars - Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

Getting some help along the defensive front, the Jacksonville Jaguars take the best defensive tackle in a loaded DT class. Mason Graham is the team's pick at fifth overall. The Jags were able to hire Liam Coen to be their new head coach, so the defense may actually get more attention, as Coen has proven to be a top-notch offensive line.

Graham is going to be a wrecking ball for years to come in Jacksonville.

6. Las Vegas Raiders - Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

The Las Vegas Raiders have made some decent moves already. Hiring Pete Carroll as head coach was a great move, as Carroll is, at the very least, going to instill a competent culture. Carroll is in his 70s, so he may only coach for a few years, but that does give the Raiders enough time to rebuild when Carroll is ready to hand the keys off to someone else.

Tetairoa McMillan would be a great pick to go with Brock Bowers on offense. Don't look now, but the Raiders could be building something special for the future.