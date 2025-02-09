2025 NFL Mock Draft: Latest top-10 mock draft ahead of Super Bowl LIX

7. New York Jets - Will Campbell, OT, LSU

The New York Jets continue to build up their offensive line for the future and grab Will Campbell from LSU at pick seven in this 2025 NFL Mock Draft. The Jets do have a huge decision to make about the future of Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams. They could try and run it back in 2025 and view Rodgers as a bridge to the future, or they could hit the reset button and blow everthing up.

In either scenario, Campbell can give them immediate and future protection along the offensive line.

8. Carolina Panthers - Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia

Do not rule the Panthers out from shocking the NFL in 2025. Bryce Young looked very sharp after being benched, and this team truly may only be a handful of starters away from competing in 2025. Mykel Williams can help boost their inept pass rush. The Panther also have a pretty large need for a no. 1 WR, but they could address that later on in the NFL Draft or could even address it in free agency.

Mykel Williams heads to Carolina in this mock draft.

9. New Orleans Saints - Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

The New Orleans Saints need a little bit of everything, but most of all, they need some new direction and to rebuild. Honestly, they should simply take the best player available on the board. Perhaps that is Tyler Warren, the do-it-all tight end from Penn State who goes ninth overall in this NFL Mock Draft.

Warren can simply be a long-term piece for this team, and more broadly, the Saints need to work on building for the future and getting some cap space cleared. To say they're in cap hell would be an understatement.

10. Chicago Bears - Tyler Booker, OG, Alabama

The Chicago Bears need some offensive line help. Their new head coach, Ben Johnson, knows just how important the OL is, as he was the Detroit Lions' offensive coordinator, and the entire NFL world knows how good the Lions' OL is.

I could see Chicago addressing the unit in free agency and using a top pick on the unit in the 2025 NFL Draft. Tyler Booker has a very good shot at carving out a super long and successful NFL career. He'll be one of the anchors along the interior for years to come. This might not be a sexy pick, but Booker is going to protect Caleb Williams, which was a huge issue in 2024.