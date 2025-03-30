2025 NFL Mock Draft: Latest top-10 mock draft with several major moves

6. Las Vegas Raiders - Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

Mason Graham playing alongside Christian Wilkins and Maxx Crosby on the Raiders defensive line would be a scary sight for opposing offenses. You'd think that they'd target Ashton Jeanty with him still being on the board, but I really can't see the Raiders using their first-round pick on a running back with how utterly weak the roster is overall.

Jeanty is special, but Vegas isn't in a position to take him.

7. New York Jets - Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

The New York Jets are the lucky team that takes Ashton Jeanty, which could mean that current starter Breece Hall gets moved in a trade. Jeanty might just be a generational player at the position and could really aid Justin Fields for 2025. I would be shocked, though, if Fields remained their starter past this upcoming season.

8. Carolina Panthers - Will Campbell, OT, LSU

The Carolina Panthers have spent a ton of money in free agency and are on the right track. QB Bryce Young looked quite solid after his benching back in 2024, which is absolutely relevant here. The left tackle postion could be improved, so I went with Will Campbell from LSU at pick eight. GM Dan Morgan has invested a ton of money into the trenches during his short tenure, so this could line up right with his recent roster-building tendencies.

9. New Orleans Saints - Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss

Surprise! The New Orleans Saints make an extremely bold move and grab Jaxson Dart all the way up with the ninth pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Dart played his college football at Ole Miss and might not be this good of a QB prospect, but with him not needing to start immediately being that Derek Carr is still in town, this could turn out to be a viable long-term solution for New Orleans, as they could simply cut Carr next year.

10. Chicago Bears - Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina

Folks, do not be surprised if Omarion Hampton goes at or near the top-10 in the 2025 NFL Draft. He could be the type of running back that Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson is looking for, and with Ashton Jeanty off the board, Hampton is the next-best option and still worthy of being taken this high.

After redoing their interior offensive line, Chicago affords themselves the flexibility to take a RB in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.