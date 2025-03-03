2025 NFL Mock Draft: Latest top-5 mock draft after scouting combine

2. Cleveland Browns - Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

The Cleveland Browns do not get in on the trading fun, but rather stay put with the second overall pick and nab Mason Graham from Michigan in this 2025 NFL Mock Draft. The reason why I took Graham for the Browns is that I am not sure Shedeur Sanders would be a good fit for this team, and frankly, a QB like Will Howard or Kyle McCord later on in the 2025 NFL Draft might be better value than Sanders at pick two.

Graham is the best defensive tackle in a very deep DT draft class, and since they aren't taking a QB here, one of the next-best things is to get stronger in the trenches. I would also not be shocked if the Browns actually did end up trading away Myles Garrett. They might figure out quite quickly that the haul of draft picks they could get would be better than him remaining on the team, and it does not even seem like Garrett will even want to play for them anymore.

3. Tennessee Titans (via NYG) - Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

The Tennessee Titans slid down to the third overall pick in this 2025 NFL Mock Draft and were still able to land Abdul Carter, the talented pass-rusher from Penn State. To me, if the Titans do not have a top QB in mind with their first-round pick, this is the best-case scenario. They got some draft picks to move down with the New York Giants and did land the best player in the class.

Mike Borgonzi should look to acquire more draft picks for the current and future NFL Drafts. He has a team to rebuild, and I truly could not think of a better situation than this. Abdul Carter heads to the Tennessee Titans with the third overall pick in this NFL Mock Draft.

What will the remaining two teams do?