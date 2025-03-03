2025 NFL Mock Draft: Latest top-5 mock draft after scouting combine

4. New York Jets (via NE) - Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

Trade! The New York Jets are trading up three slots with the New England Patriots and taking Shedeur Sanders, the flashy QB from Colorado. Sanders is the first pick of the Darren Mougey-Aaron Glenn era, and this is definitely a controversial one.

Sanders seems to have a lower ceiling for his NFL future. He does a lot of things well, especially within the pocket, but he is a bit undersized, is not overly athletic, and does not have a stellar arm. However, it's not going to be a huge surprise if the New York Jets do end up taking Sanders. With the Las Vegas Raiders currently set to pick sixth overall, the Jets feel like they have to get ahead of them and make a trade, sending the Patriots down to their seventh overall pick.

If Shedeur Sanders is truly their guy, then GM Darren Mougey needs to do whatever it takes to ensure that he ends up on their team - it's simple, regardless of how you feel about Sanders personally.

5. Jacksonville Jaguars - Travis Hunter, CB, Colorado

The Jacksonville Jaguars take CB/WR Travis Hunter with the fifth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. This is a solid selection for the Jags, as their biggest two needs might just be both cornerback and wide receiver. Hunter is a better CB and has a better NFL future at that position. What may end up happening in the NFL is Hunter turning out to be a Pro Bowl cornerback who can line up for five or so plays a game at wide receiver.

It will be important for the Jaguars to not put too much tread on his tires, but I guess there could be scenarios when the Jags want to use four and even five wide receivers that Travis Hunter could see the field. For their new head coach Liam Coen, he gets the Heisman Trophy winner.