2025 NFL Mock Draft: Major top 10 shakeup in latest first-round mock draft

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers again won the NFC South and have done just that in both years of the Baker Mayfield era. Mayfield played his tail off in 2024 and played the best football of his NFL career. However, the Buccaneers are not a great team by any means and really aren’t Super Bowl contenders. They won the NFC South with just 10 wins in 2024, so they do need to find some high-end players to hopefully ascend to contender status.

They’ll address the secondary, a huge area of need, by taking Malaki Starks at pick 19 in this mock draft. Addressing the secondary has to be done in the 2025 NFL Draft, as that unit was a weak spot for them during the 2025 NFL Season.

20. Denver Broncos - Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

The Denver Broncos could be getting close to turning into a legitimate contender. The ‘big three’ in the AFC are the Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens, and Buffalo Bills, but the Broncos could be getting closer to these teams in 2025.

They won 10 games and made the playoffs, finishing with a winning record and securing a playoff berth for the first time since the Super Bowl 50 season back in 2025. Denver added tight end Evan Engram in free agency, and while that was a nice move, tight end could still be in play at pick 20.

Another huge position of need, running back, is also in play here, but I went in a different direction in this mock and gave them Emeka Egbuka, the talented wide receiver from Ohio State who can run, catch, and block. To me, he is the full package and a 50-reception player as a rookie in this offense.

The Broncos get even more dangerous by taking Emeka Egbuka at pick 20 in this 2025 NFL mock draft.