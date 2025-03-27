2025 NFL Mock Draft: Major top 10 shakeup in latest first-round mock draft

21. Pittsburgh Steelers - Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss

With Russell Wilson signing with the New York Giants and the Pittsburgh Steelers clearly not having a decision from Aaron Rodgers, there is so much that could happen with this QB situation between now and the 2025 NFL Draft. In the event that the Steelers sign Rodgers, which I believe is likely, they should still look to take a QB to develop for that year Rodgers is starting.

Jaxson Dart at pick 21 could be the answer here. Pittsburgh traded for DK Metcalf earlier this offseason, so he is now in the equation. Rodgers to Metcalf could be a very good combination for 2025. Dart would not be under pressure to start immediately, which could be great for him, and Arthur Smith is a competent enough offensive mind to get the most out of a QB who goes in the first round.

The Steelers take Dart from Ole Miss at pick 21 in our latest mock draft.

22. Los Angeles Chargers - Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

The Los Angeles Chargers had interest in free agent tight end Evan Engram, but he actually chose to sign with the Denver Broncos. LA has since signed Tyler Conklin. Tight end is a position of need, and I would guess it’s even more of a need if a former Jim Harbaugh player is on the board.

Colston Loveland dropping to the Chargers at pick 22 would be easy to see. Loveland knows what Harbaugh is about, and we have already seen LA fill their roster and coaching staff with former players and coaches from Michigan.

Loveland is a Day 1 contributor in the NFL and could form an instant connection with Justin Herbert, who was insanely efficient in the 2024 NFL Season. Loveland to the Chargers is an easy thing to see happening.