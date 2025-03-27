2025 NFL Mock Draft: Major top 10 shakeup in latest first-round mock draft

23. Green Bay Packers - Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

The Green Bay Packers try to find a high-end difference maker on the offensive side of the ball and grab Matthew Golden from Texas at pick 23 in this 2025 NFL mock draft. Green Bay has a ton of weapons on offense but are missing a home-run hitter. Josh Jacobs is definitely that type of player at times, but getting someone like that as a pass-catcher is a must.

With the Detroit Lions losing both of their coordinators and the Minnesota Vikings likely handing the keys over to JJ McCarthy, the Packers might be able to make up a ton of ground in the NFC North in 2024. They won 11 games in 2024 and might have a path to at least 12 wins in 2025.

Matthew Golden would be a neat pick for the Packers, but I could also see this team taking someone along the defensive side of the ball as well. Green Bay goes with Golden at pick 23.

24. Minnesota Vikings - Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina

Losing safety Cam Bynum in free agency definitely hurt, and with the offseason work that GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah did, it is becoming clear that the secondary could be where this team goes with their first-round pick. They moved on from Sam Darnold, as he signed with the Seattle Seahawks in free agency.

JJ McCarthy is probably going to start fro the Vikings in 2025. They signed Ryan Kelly and Will Fries in free agency to shore up the interior of their offensive line and also signed Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave to beef up their defensive line.

There isn’t a lot that the team is missing, but getting a new starter at safety in Nick Emmanwori is absolutely a need for this team, so that’s the route they take in this mock draft.