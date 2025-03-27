2025 NFL Mock Draft: Major top 10 shakeup in latest first-round mock draft

25. Houston Texans - Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

Despite already making a ton of moves along the offensive line this offseason, I am not sure the unit is in a better spot now than it was before the offseason began. Laremy Tunsil was traded to the Washington Commanders, and guys like Cam Robinson, Trent Brown, and Laken Tomlinson are in the picture.

The unit on paper is still pretty bad, so I would think that a top OL prospect in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft is still on the board. Could it be Josh Simmons? He’s a top left tackle prospect from Ohio State and could be CJ Stroud’s blindside protector for years to come. He’s got 33-inch arms, which is a nice baseline for playing tackle at the NFL level.

The Texans taking Josh Simmons at pick 25 is very much on the table in the 2025 NFL Draft.

26. Los Angeles Rams - Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

The Los Angeles Rams defense is missing a true enforcer at the ILB position who can play downhill and bring the ‘boom’ when needed. Jihaad Campbell from Alabama might be that player and the missing link for LA on the defensive side of the ball. Despite starting out 1-4 in 2024 due to a ton of injuries, the Rams finished the year 10-7 and won the NFC West.

This roster, head coach, and quarterback are all either very good or elite, so the Rams should still be looked at as being a Super Bowl contender. Their biggest move was being able to bring Matthew Stafford back for another year and essentially swapping Cooper Kupp for Davante Adams.

Addressing defense could be where they go in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, so they take Campbell from Alabama.