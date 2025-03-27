2025 NFL Mock Draft: Major top 10 shakeup in latest first-round mock draft

27. Baltimore Ravens - Jahdae Barron, DB, Texas

Doesn’t it feel like the Baltimore Ravens always need some secondary help? That is the route they take in this mock draft by using pick 27 on Jahdae Barron, the do-it-all DB from Texans who does seem to have shades of Brian Branch to his game. Some have even said that Barron is this year’s Branch, which would be awesome news for the Ravens.

Baltimore has not won multiple postseason games since the 2012 NFL Season, losing in the AFC Divisional Round against the Buffalo Bills in 2024. There really isn’t a lot that the Ravens need roster-wise, which is actually a bad thing when you think about it…

What is this team truly missing from making a Super Bowl run? If you ask me, their head coach, John Harbaugh, seems to have maxed himself out, and I would not rule out the idea that a change in head coach yields better results. Well, Harbaugh is not going anywhere as we know. Jahdae Barron is a Day 1 starter for Baltimore in their secondary and their first-round pick here.

28. Detroit Lions - Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri

How about another weapon for the Detroit Lions? Luther Burden III might just feast in this offense, and the Lions do actually have a need at wide receiver. Detroit won the NFC North in 2024 but were dealing with insanely brutal defensive injuries. They went one-and-done in the postseason despite securing the top seed and earning the bye.

A healthier Lions team in 2025 likely means that they at least appear in the NFC Championship Game. Many thought that Detroit was going to win the Super Bowl, but those injuries were just too much to overcome. They also lost both Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn to head coaching jobs, so this is absolutely going to be a transition year.

Adding an elite weapon on offense could help the impact they would feel from losing Johnson to the Chicago Bears.