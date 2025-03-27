2025 NFL Mock Draft: Major top 10 shakeup in latest first-round mock draft

31. Kansas City Chiefs - Tyleik Williams, DT, Ohio State

Have the Kansas City Chiefs gotten worse this offseason? They have lost players like Justin Reid and Joe Thuney. But to be fair, they traded Thuney. Kansas City signed tackle Jaylon Moore to be their starting LT and applied the franchise tag to Trey Smith.

They also re-signed Kareem Hunt and Nick Bolton. The Chiefs got blown out in the Super Bowl and definitely need to get more stout on both sides of the ball. KC could also use a couple more offensive weapons as well. But at pick 31 in this mock draft, they take Tyleik Williams from Ohio State and beef up their defensive line.

KC did make it to three-straight Super Bowls and tried to become the first team in NFL history to win three in a row. It’ll be interesting to see if they can get back to the big game for a fourth year in a row in 2025.

32. Philadelphia Eagles - Grey Zabel, OG, North Dakota State

The Philadelphia Eagles have seen a good bit of roster turnover already, especially on the defensive side of the ball. They also lost Mekhi Becton in free agency. Defensively, guys like Milton Williams and Josh Sweat also signed with new teams. Yet again, it seems like Howie Roseman using a high draft pick along the defensive line is on the table, but I actually went with Grey Zabel here.

He is a Day 1 interior offensive line starter and someone who can help Philly keep their offensive line among the best in the NFL. It’s a logical move, as Roseman has clearly put a huge emphasis on the trenches during his time with the Eagles. Zabel to Philly to close out this mock draft.

How did your team do in our latest mock draft?