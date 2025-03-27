2025 NFL Mock Draft: Major top 10 shakeup in latest first-round mock draft

3. New York Giants - Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado

The first major move of this NFL mock draft sees the New York Giants not taking Shedeur Sanders with the third overall pick, which is what many think this team will do. Late on Tuesday, news broke that the Giants would be signing Russell Wilson to a one-year deal.

This comes a couple of days after they signed Jameis Winston on a two-year deal. These two quarterback moves do not indicate that the Giants also want to take Sanders at pick three - they may opt to address the QB position later on in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Say what you want about Wilson and Winston, but both players have seen everything there is to see in the NFL and would be a very good resource for a potential second or third-round rookie QB to use.

And I would guess that both firmly understand that they are not a long-term solution for the Giants. In the meantime, the G-Men take Travis Hunter, who some think is the best player in the NFL Draft. He can play both cornerback and wide receiver and would be a perfect fit for the New York spotlight.

4. New England Patriots - Will Campbell, OT, LSU

The New England Patriots have addressed the offensive line, but if you ask me, they are clearly still missing a viable starting left tackle. Will Campbell could be a Day 1 starter at both guard and tackle if you ask me, but with the Patriots being somewhat competent along the offensive interior, they would obviously draft Campbell to play LT for years to come.

The Patriots actually just made a major move to sign Stefon Diggs, who is on track to return from his torn ACL by the time Week 1 of the 2025 NFL Season rolls around. New England has spent a ton of money this offseason and could be getting closer to figuring this roster situation out.