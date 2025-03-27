2025 NFL Mock Draft: Major top 10 shakeup in latest first-round mock draft

5. Jacksonville Jaguars - Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

The Jacksonville Jaguars have already made a ton of roster moves this offseason in their latest quest to finally figure this thing out. It has now been four years of the Trevor Lawrence era, and the Jags do not have a lot to show for it, unfortunately. To be fair, though, Lawrence has not been quite as good as many of us thought.

But the Jags have been dysfunctional, and much of what has gone in is out of the QB’s control. The Jaguars use pick five in this mock draft on Mason Graham, who is the best defensive tackle prospect in this class and someone who could give them a long-term menace along the DL for years to come.

Him and Travon Walker along the same defensive line might not be fair, honestly. The Jaguars also need a bit more offensive line help and could use another weapon or two on offense as well.

6. Las Vegas Raiders - Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

Ashton Jeanty to the Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe. If I were GM John Spytek, this is not the route I would go, but with Pete Carroll likely having a massive influence on the roster, I bet he pounds the table for Jeanty, the best RB in a loaded RB class.

Jeanty is truly in a tier by himself, and all of the other draftable running backs should not take away from just how insane this player is. The Raiders do need another starter along the offensive line and some secondary help, but Carroll cannot help himself here and pounds the table for Ashton Jeanty.

The Raiders notably traded for Geno Smith, reuniting him with Carroll in Vegas. Would Ashton Jeanty and Geno Smith help the Raiders make up some ground in the loaded AFC?