2025 NFL Mock Draft: Major top 10 shakeup in latest first-round mock draft

7. New York Jets - Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

With the New York Giants passing up on a quarterback in favor of Travis Hunter with their recent Russell Wilson signing, Shedeur Sanders now falls to the seventh pick and heads to the other New York team, the Jets.

The Jets blew things up this offseason, hiring a new GM and HC in Darren Mougey and Aaron Glenn, who both have connections with the Broncos, Sean Payton, and George Paton. It’s funny that the Jets and Broncos had that little spat a while ago when Payton talked bad about the Jets, and the team turns around and hires some of his people.

Anyway, the Jets taking Sanders and inserting him into the QB room with Justin Fields could be a viable solution. Justin Fields is not good, but he could be competent enough to at least hold the team steady for a while until it’s time to unleash Sanders, who is a pretty polished prospect but does not have a super high ceiling.

8. Carolina Panthers - Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

I would not rule out the Carolina Panthers from being a lot better than expected in the 2025 NFL Season. They have invested a ton of money in the previous couple free agency classes to clean up the mess left by former GM Scott Fitterer. The Panthers do have a good roster and are missing a few more high-end players.

Will Johnson could be one of those players. Johnson might be the best CB in the 2025 NFL Draft and could play alongside Jaycee Horn, their stud CB who just got a huge contract extension. Carolina also needs one more weapon on offense to make life a bit easier for Bryce Young, who was benched in 2024, but played well after the benching took place.