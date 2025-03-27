2025 NFL Mock Draft: Major top 10 shakeup in latest first-round mock draft

11. San Francisco 49ers - Armand Membou, OT, Missouri

The San Francisco 49ers are obviously trying to rebuild this roster a bit, as many of their notable players are no longer with the team. Guys like Leonard Floyd, Deebo Samuel, Dre Greenlaw, Talanoa Hufanga, and others are gone, so the Niners may have finally realized that now was the time to restart this thing a bit.

With guard Aaron Banks leaving in free agency, the 49ers have some needs along the offensive line. They’ll take Armand Membou from Missouri at pick 11 and will try to rebuild the trenches, which is a wise idea.

It seemed like they were nearly about to land Joey Bosa to play alongside his brother Nick, but the older Bosa signed with the Buffalo Bills. The other thing of note with San Fran is what kind of contract extension they are able to get done with Brock Purdy, a good-not-great QB.

They give Purdy more protection and take Membou at pick 11.

12. Dallas Cowboys - Kelvin Banks Jr, OT, Texas

The Dallas Cowboys are again without direction and have had another poor offseason. They seemed to have pushed Mike McCarthy out the door a bit, hiring Brian Schottenheimer to be their new head coach. They also paid more than they needed to for Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb on their respective contract extensions.

Stud rusher Micah Parsons is without an extension himself, and overall, the roster just isn’t all that good. They could start from the interior and build from the inside, out. Dallas takes Kelvin Banks Jr from Texas at pick 12 in this mock draft. The Cowboys have done a pretty solid job at drafting offensive linemen in recent history, so that is at least something worthwhile.

It is hard to imagine that the Cowboys get back into the postseason this coming year.