2025 NFL Mock Draft: Major top 10 shakeup in latest first-round mock draft

13. Miami Dolphins - Tyler Booker, OG, Alabama

Tyler Booker, the guard from Alabama, seems to be one of the safer players in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Miami Dolphins absolutely need to get stronger in the trenches, so they take Booker with the 13th pick in our latest mock.

QB Tua Tagovailoa again missed some time in the 2024 NFL Season, and if he cannot stay healthy for a full season in 2025, you have to wonder if some major changes could come. Miami did seem to prepare for this possibility a bit by signing Zach Wilson as the backup.

When he’s on the field, Tagovailoa is quite efficient, but he does not seem to be capable enough to carry a team on his back when needed, and the whole thing about the Dolphins not being able to play in cold weather is 100% accurate.

Tyler Booker might help protect ‘Touchdown Tua’ and could also help them get a bit more stout when the weather turns.

14. Indianapolis Colts - Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

Maybe one of the best rosters in the NFL without a franchise quarterback, the Indianapolis Colts have finally spent a bit of money in free agency, signing Cam Bynum and Charvarius Ward, a safety and a cornerback. Good on Chris Ballard for changing his philosophy a bit and actually investing into a free agency period with some notable cash.

The Colts did lose two offensive line starters and do need a tight end. They get one of those things shored up by taking Tyler Warren from Penn State, who could be an elite weapon for either Daniel Jones or Anthony Richardson. Richardson is entering the biggest and most crucial year of his football career in 2025, and if he cannot beat out Daniel Jones, he isn’t going to cut it in the NFL.

Indy takes Warren, a top tight end prospect who can block and catch passes.