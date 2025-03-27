2025 NFL Mock Draft: Major top 10 shakeup in latest first-round mock draft

15. Atlanta Falcons - Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia

The Atlanta Falcons are taking Mykel Williams at pick 15 in our latest mock draft. The Falcons absolutely have to get more explosive along the defensive line. The team signed Kirk Cousins to a big-money deal last offseason and also took Michael Penix Jr at pick eight in the 2024 NFL Draft in what was an odd series of moves.

Well, Cousins hit a wall in 2024, so Penix was put in. The Falcons seem poised to officially hand the keys to Penix to see if he can be the guy for the long-term. I would be shocked if Cousins was still on their roster by the time the 2025 NFL Season began.

I do believe Cousins ends up starting for the Cleveland Browns, and while you may think the Falcons should take a top offensive prospect here, being able to field a competent defense would help out the offense a bit, as they could get opposing offenses off the field quicker, which gives their own offense an advantage.

16. Arizona Cardinals - Jalon Walker, LB, Georgia

Jalon Walker is one of those neat prospects who could legitimately play two different positions at the NFL level. He could play both inside and outside linebacker in a normal 3-4 defense. Walker is probably going to primarily be an EDGE player, but who knows. I guess that could all depend on who drafts him.

The Arizona Cardinals are seen taking him in our latest mock draft with the 16th overall pick. The Cards won eight games in 2024, doubling their win total from 2023. It would not shock me if this team made more of a run at the NFC West title. I do believe a winning record is very much within range for this team.

The Cardinals are close and could get a lot closer with a solid draft class.