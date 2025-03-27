2025 NFL Mock Draft: Major top 10 shakeup in latest first-round mock draft

17. Cincinnati Bengals - Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon

Cincinnati has been able to extend both Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins this offseason, and they seem motivated to also extend Trey Hendrickson, their best defensive player. Hendrickson led the NFL in sacks in 2024 and was a viable Defensive Player of the Year candidate. However, the Bengals defense as a unit was one of the worst in the NFL.

Despite an MVP-caliber season from Joe Burrow, the Bengals won just nine games and missed the playoffs for the second year in a row. They must address their defense in a huge way in the 2025 NFL Draft, but also have other needs on the offensive side of the ball as well.

They’ll take defensive tackle Derrick Harmon from Oregon at pick 17. Heck, you could take about six different defensive players here for the Bengals and still give that unit a major upgrade - it’s that bad.

Only time will tell if the Bengals can get back to being one of the best teams in the AFC in 2025.

18. Seattle Seahawks - James Pearce Jr, EDGE, Tennessee

Does anyone have a single idea what the Seattle Seahawks are doing this offseason? I understand the move to pick Sam Darnold over Geno Smith, as Darnold is better, but many of their other roster moves are just mind-boggling.

Seattle is in a transition period and clearly did not want to run it back after a 10-7 year in Mike Macdonald’s first year on the job. They were the only team in the NFL with double-digit wins that did not make the playoffs, which is impressively sad.

They’ll address the pass rush here in this mock draft by taking the explosive James Pearce Jr from Tennessee, but I would not be shocked if they went offensive line here. Their interior OL is probably the worst in football at the moment. Their starting center from 2024, Connor Williams, actually retired during the 2024 NFL Season, so that was probably a bit of a shock for them.