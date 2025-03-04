2025 NFL Mock Draft: Multiple major trades highlight this first round mock

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers use the 19th overall pick to take Matthew Golden, who may quietly be the best wide receiver in the 2025 NFL Draft class. From what I have been able to gather, Golden is a silky-smooth player who can separate and run sound routes.

The Buccaneers may be prepared to lose Chris Godwin in free agency, and WR Mike Evans is getting old. They do need another weapon here, so Baker Mayfield has to love this type of selection. Tampa also lost former offensive coordinator Lian Coen to the Jaguars head coaching job, so there could be a ton of change coming on the offensive side of the ball for this team in the 2025 NFL Offseason.

20. Seattle Seahawks (via DEN) - Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

Trade! We have a major trade here in the first round, and the details are below.

DK Metcalf heads to the Denver Broncos, along with picks 82 and 137. Coming back to the Seattle Seahawks would be Courtland Sutton and the 20th overall pick. Some reading this may think that I massively overpaid to acquire Metcalf, but you may be underrating just how good he is. At least, I think he is quite good.

The Denver Broncos could benefit from upgrading their WR room, so they essentially swap Sutton for Metcalf, who is bigger, faster, stronger, younger, and overall a better football player. Bo Nix now has a legitimate no. 1 WR to use on offense, and this could be just one of many moves that the Broncos make to create a smoother situation on offense in 2025 and beyond.

The Seahawks then take Ohio State OT Josh Simmons at pick 20. The team must improve their inept offensive line, so getting a tackle in Simmons, who is coming off of a major knee injury, could help a lot.