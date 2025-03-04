2025 NFL Mock Draft: Multiple major trades highlight this first round mock

21. Pittsburgh Steelers - Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon

The Pittsburgh Steelers are in an interesting situation. This team is clearly good enough to win nine or 10 games a year, but they do it with serviceable at best QB play. Until the Steelers get with the times with their QB position, they aren’t going to ever compete for a Super Bowl. The bad thing here is that they are usually always picking in the 20s because of their yearly winning record, so they have missed out on some top-tier QB prospects.

At pick 21, they’ll bolster their defensive line with Derrick Harmon from Oregon. Harmon is a stud first-round prospect, and this pick would truly end up being the most Steelers pick imaginable, right?

I mean, while this team continues to stay in 2008 with their offense, they continue to pour too much money and resources into their defense. Someone in that building is clinging onto the past way too much. It’s time to let go, but there is no indication that letting go will happen in 2025.

22. Los Angeles Chargers - Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M

The Los Angeles Chargers may need to bring in some new bodies off the EDGE in 2025. Joey Bosa is getting older and is always hurt, and Khalik Mack is a free agent. The Chargers could have their eyes on a top offensive prospect to help out Justin Herbert, but they could also take to the 2025 NFL Draft to turn the page off the EDGE.

Nic Scourton is the pick here for LA with the 22nd overall selection. In 2024, the Los Angeles Chargers went 11-6 and got blown out in the first round of the NFL playoffs. It was the first year of the Jim Harbaugh era, and it ended up working out quite well for them this past season.

Going forward, I would expect GM Joe Hortiz to add players at positions of need, and it would not shock me if they made a free agency splash or two this coming offseason. If the Chargers can make the right moves, they could climb to contender status in 2025, even with how deep the AFC appears to be right now.