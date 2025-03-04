2025 NFL Mock Draft: Multiple major trades highlight this first round mock

27. Baltimore Ravens - Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame

The Baltimore Ravens are a team right on the cusp of making the Super Bowl, and it has felt that way for years now. The interesting thing with this team is that they have not won multiple postseason games in a season since 2012, when they won their Super Bowl title.

In 2024, they lost to the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Round. If Mark Andrews had been able to catch that ball late in the game, we may be having a totally different conversation with this team. Well, he didn’t, so here we are. Heading into the 2025 NFL Offseason, I could see Baltimore adding another cornerback to the mix.

They may also be looking to address the offensive line, so I decided to go with Benjamin Morrison, the talented CB from Notre Dame. It is kind of hard to tell what this team needs to get to the next level. Lamar Jackson had another MVP year in 2024 but somehow lost out on the award to Josh Allen.

The Ravens have to make a run in 2025 or some big changes could be coming…

28. Detroit Lions - Tyleik Williams, DT, Ohio State

Tyleik Williams is the pick for the Detroit Lions with the 28th overall selection in this NFL Mock Draft. In 2024, the Lions were able to win the NFC North, capture the no. 1 overall seed in the AFC, and earn the first-round bye. However, they were battling some brutal defensive injuries, and they ended up being too much to overcome.

And to top it all off, the Lions lost both Aaron Glenn and Ben Johnson to head coaching jobs this offseason. The Lions could be as likely a team as any to regress in 2025, but if GM Brad Holmes can hit more home runs in the NFL Draft, the Lions may not miss a single step.

Tyleik Williams will come in and bolster their defensive line. The team should also see the return of Aidan Hutchinson, their stud defensive end who may also sign a long-term contract this coming offseason.