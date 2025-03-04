2025 NFL Mock Draft: Multiple major trades highlight this first round mock

29. Washington Commanders - Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas

Jahdae Barron does feel like this year's version of Brian Branch in that he is a very sound players who can line up all over the secondary. For Dan Quinn, the Commanders head coach, this is music to his ears. Washington has already made one major move - they will be trading for Deebo Samuel, the gadget player from the San Francisco 49ers.

It's clear that this team is going to try to go all-in and build around Jayden Daniels, who may already be a top-10 QB in the NFL after his stellar rookie season. The Commanders also swung a trade for CB Marshon Lattimore during the 2024 NFL Season, so they did see a need to address the secondary last year.

30. Cleveland Browns (via BUF) - Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss

And to put a bow on the major trades in this first-round NFL Mock Draft, the Buffalo Bills swing a major trade for a future Hall of Fame player in Myles Garrett, and the trade details are below:

The Buffalo Bills are probably going to have to send multiple first-round picks to acquire Garrett, and I bet they would be OK with that. This gives the Browns two picks in the first round of this NFL Mock Draft, but Buffalo gets a top-tier defensive end.

Garrett brings his 100+ sacks and Defensive Player of the Year award to Buffalo and fills a position of need. Buffalo does need to get more stout along the defensive line and will also need to improve in the secondary a bit, but they check off a huge position of need here, and the Browns use their second first-round pick on Walter Nolen.

Cleveland took Cam Ward with the first pick and now Walter Nolen at pick 30. Are they going to be the long-term building blocks for the franchise?