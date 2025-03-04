2025 NFL Mock Draft: Multiple major trades highlight this first round mock

31. Kansas City Chiefs - Cameron Williams, OT, Texas

Cameron Williams played right tackle in college but could potentially kick over to the left side in the NFL. The Kansas City Chiefs need an upgrade at LT in the worst way, so they use the 31st overall pick on Williams. Oddly, the Chiefs have really struggled at both tackle spots for years now. Jawaan Taylor has been just OK, and they have had so many different players suiting up at LT. Heck, Joe Thuney started at LT in Super Bowl LIX.

It’s truly time for the Chiefs to stop getting cute at the position. They could bring DJ Humphries back and have him fill in for a year or so while Williams gets up to speed playing left tackle in the NFL. Kansas City is good enough to be drafting for specific need, rather than best player available, so Cameron Williams would be a smart pick for GM Brett Veach, who really needs to figure this offensive line this out quickly.

Patrick Mahomes was running for his life at times in the 2024 NFL Season.

32. Philadelphia Eagles - Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

The Philadelphia Eagles will be cutting CB Darius Slay, so that could make cornerback a first-round need for them. Philly also has free agents like Zack Baun, Josh Sweat, and Milton Williams to potentially take care of. This may actually be a bit of an interesting offseason for Howie Roseman, the NFL’s top general manager.

Philly could use another inside linebacker, especially if Baun departs in free agency. They may view him as more replaceable and could head to the 2025 NFL Draft to find his replacement in Jihaad Campbell, potentially the top ILB from Alabama.

The Eagles again fielded an elite defensive front and offensive line, which ended up being the main reasons why they were able to win their second Super Bowl title since 2017.

Roseman is simply excellent at being a GM and is probably making the right selection by taking Jihaad Campbell here at the bottom of the first round.