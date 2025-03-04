2025 NFL Mock Draft: Multiple major trades highlight this first round mock

3. New York Giants - Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

I do believe there is a legitimate possibility that we could see Shedeur Sanders and Aaron Rodgers as the quarterback room for the New York Giants in the 2025 NFL Season. That sounds as bad as you think it does. The Giants have made a multitude of horrific errors over the last few offseasons, and it has left them having to fall in love with a QB that probably is not worth using the third overall pick on.

And being that the Giants probably need to win now and make the postseason, a QB like Rodgers, who has something left in the tank, might make some sense for the G-Men. But for the long-term, they take a chance on Sanders, the low-ceiling prospect from Colorado. Sanders isn't going to wow with his size or arm strength, but he's solid from the pocket and did take a beating at Colorado.

Brian Daboll might be able to turn him into a half-decent NFL starter one day. However you view it, the Giants are probably going to be taking a QB here at pick three.

4. New England Patriots - Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

The New England Patriots take the talented defensive tackle in Mason Graham at pick four in this 2025 NFL Mock Draft. Graham is most definitely going to go into the top-5, and he lands with the Pats here in this one.

The Patriots are probably going to address their offensive line in free agency, so that could give them some flexibility when the NFL Draft rolls around. LSU tackle Will Campbell has been a player that many have mocked to the Patriots with this pick, but you just never know - they may have their sights set on a different prospect, and they take Graham here.