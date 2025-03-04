2025 NFL Mock Draft: Multiple major trades highlight this first round mock

5. Jacksonville Jaguars - Will Campbell, OT, LSU

The Jacksonville Jaguars have to make it work with Trevor Lawrence. While the young QB has not been quite as good as many thought he would be coming out of college a few years ago, the Jags haven't done him many favors to begin with. Liam Coen is now the head coach, and a 34-year-old in James Gladstone is their new GM. It's a massive youth movement in Duval County.

And the Jags get a heck of a prospect here at pick four in Will Campbell, who tested very well at the NFL combine recently. He's probably going to end up being a stable starter at left tackle but could kick inside and end up being a high-end guard at the NFL level. I have actually seen conflictin opinions on where people think Campbell should play at the NFL level.

Whether it is guard or tackle, the Jacksonville Jaguars are getting a very good prospect here with the fifth pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

6. Las Vegas Raiders - Travis Hunter, CB, Colorado

The Las Vegas Raiders taking Travis Hunter just feels right, doesn't it? The Heisman Trophy-winner from 2024 has played both cornerback and wide receiver at a high level in college and is probably the best pure-athlete in the NFL Draft. When you look at the tape, Hunter is probably a bit more polished and buttoned-up as a CB than he is a WR.

That is where he should predominantly play at the NFL level, but he can absolutely get some snaps at wide receiver from time to time. The Raiders do need a quarterback and probably would have taken Shedeur Sanders, but they could potentially find some better value with other passers later on in the 2025 NFL Draft. Hunter to the Raiders in this NFL Mock Draft.