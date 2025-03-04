2025 NFL Mock Draft: Multiple major trades highlight this first round mock

11. San Francisco 49ers - James Pearce Jr, EDGE, Tennessee

Was I the only one who saw just how freakishly athletic James Pearce Jr is? He totally lit up the NFL combine and definitely helped his draft stock if nothing else. The San Francisco 49ers make him the 11th pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Niners will be trading Deebo Samuel to the Washington Commanders and will also be entertaining calls for WR Brandon Aiyuk, apparently. The Niners could be set to retool the roster while still remaining competitive.

I am not sure that is going to work out, but if they are able to draft well in the trenches, it just might work out for them. Pearce is a Week 1 starter off the EDGE and someone who has double-digit sack potential in the NFL.

San Fran changes their draft philosophy a bit and decide that it’s time to get a bit more serious and work on the trenches more. James Pearce Jr heads to the 49ers with the 11th overall pick.

12. Dallas Cowboys - Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

Ashton Jeanty heading to the Dallas Cowboys - what else is new? This would absolutely be a pick that Jerry Jones would love to make, and I believe most reading would agree with me. To be fair to the Cowboys, though; they could upgrade the RB room, and someone like Jeanty could awaken the offense.

Dak Prescott will hopefully be returning from a hamstring injury he suffered during the 2024 NFL Season, so him being able to rely on a top-tier running back could help him ease back into the swing of things. Dallas in general also needs more weapons on offense. It does feel like a two-man show at times with Prescott constantly throwing to CeeDee Lamb. On a side note, you do have to wonder how the contract talks will go with their stud pass-rusher, Micah Parsons.