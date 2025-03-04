2025 NFL Mock Draft: Multiple major trades highlight this first round mock

13. Miami Dolphins - Tyler Booker, OG, Alabama

The Miami Dolphins have to figure out how to play in the cold weather, and they also need their QB, Tua Tagovailoa, to stay healthy. Those are two huge things that have to get fixed this offseason or else we could see some major changes in the city.

Tagovailoa again missed some time in 2024 with yet another concussion, and had he been on the field for a full 17 games, it’s likely the Dolphins would have made the postseason. I went with a very solid prospect in Tyler Booker from Alabama. Booker is a true guard and is going to have a very successful NFL career.

Frankly, the Dolphins can’t fool around with their NFL Draft clas in 2025. GM Chris Grier has to ensure the trenches are solid, and this goes for every NFL team as well. It might be the last straw for Grier and head coach Mike McDaniel if they can’t find a way into the position in 2025.

Tyler Booker is going to start for them come Week 1 and should help bolster the offensive line.

14. Indianapolis Colts - Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

When is the last time the Indianapolis Colts made a notable move, like at all? GM Chri Ballard hasn’t been good for the Colts and needs to seriously change the way he goes about doing his job. Among all of their needs, one area I would expect them to address in free agency is the secondary, but they could also dip into the 2025 NFL Draft and take Malaki Starks from Georgia.

If the Colts were able to fix the secondary, find a tight end, and perhaps add another offensive lineman, this team could be in great shape for 2025, but this is all going to hinge on whether Anthony Richardson develops or not, and that is going to be the big storyline for the team this offseason.

Watch out for the Colts to add a veteran QB in free agency this year to compete with Richardson, their first-round pick of the 2023 NFL Draft. Colts take Malaki Starks in this NFL Mock Draft.