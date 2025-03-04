2025 NFL Mock Draft: Multiple major trades highlight this first round mock

15. Atlanta Falcons - Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

In 2024, the Atlanta Falcons raced out to a 6-3 start, and it seemed like everything was going quite well for them. All of a sudden, Kirk Cousins rapidly declined and ended up being benched in favor of Michael Penix Jr, the rookie from Washington who the Falcons took at pick eight in the 2024 NFL Draft.

With the team likely handing the keys over to Penix, they have to fill their roster needs to give themselves the best chance to compete while Penix is on his rookie deal, and most of us should know where the Falcons may target first in the 2025 NFL Draft.

They must get better on the defensive side of the ball, so I went with Will Johnson at pick 15. He’s the stud cornerback from Michigan and should give them an immediate boost in the secondary.

16. Arizona Cardinals - Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri

The Arizona Cardinals are cooking with gas and give Kyler Murray yet another weapon to use in the passing game. Last year, the Cardinals took Marvin Harrison Jr in the first round, the son of, you guessed it, Marvin Harrison. And in this NFL Mock Draft, they take the shifty Luther Burden III from Missouri.

I have seen people compare Burden to a guy like Deebo Samuel at the NFL level, which could be the type of player that the Cardinals are missing on offense. From 2023 into 2024, the team doubled its win total. They were actually 6-4 at one point in the 2024 NFL Season and led the NFC West before winning just two more games down the stretch.

This team is getting closer, and with a few key additions, they could make a run at the NFC West title in the 2025 NFL Season. Head coach Jonathan Gannon has this team on the right track, but GM Monti Ossenfort really needs to lay the hammer down and bring more talent in.