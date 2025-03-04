2025 NFL Mock Draft: Multiple major trades highlight this first round mock

17. Cincinnati Bengals - Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

This could be a great pick for the Cincinnati Bengals depending on what happens in free agency. We all know just how good the offense is. Joe Burrow played at an MVP level in the 2024 NFL Season, but it was the Bengals defense that ultimately held them back from the postseason.

They seem to have three big goals this offseason - to pay Trey Hendrickson, Tee Higgins, and Ja’Marr Chase, but no deal has been struck just yet. I could see a world where Higgins actually ends up getting traded. He isn’t as good as Chase, and he could be asking for too much money for the cheap Bengals to pony up.

That could leave them with more reason to get a deal done with Chase, but we haven’t even talked about Hendrickson. Cincy may have a huge need for another weapon on offense, so I went with Colston Loveland at pick 17. Loveland could help the Bengals out at tight end and be a more complete player than Mike Gesicki was, and he’s also one of the best tight ends in a very deep class.

Cincy could also address their defense in free agency like they did a few offseasons ago.

18. Seattle Seahawks - Armand Membou, OT, Missouri

Armand Membou had a very good showing at the NFL combine this past weekend, so that could help his draft stock out a bit. The 18th overall pick could be the sweet spot for Membou, who may end up excelling at a high level along the interior of the offensive line, and that is there the Seattle Seahawks could end up playing him.

Seattle did have to deal with the unexpected retirement of former center Connor Williams during the 2024 NFL Season, and just in general need more interior help.

The Seahawks will also have to move on from Geno Smith at some point in the near future, as he is not a franchise quarterback and is really nothing more than a serviceable starter now. Bolstering the offensive line could help in the present and the future.