2025 NFL Mock Draft: Notable player trades highlight this three-round mock

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Jalon Walker, LB/EDGE, Georgia

Someone who can play multiple positions, Jalon Walker might end up being a home-run selection for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who have endured some tough changes already this offseason. The most notable thing that happened to this team was Liam Coen leaving them to be the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Furthermore, Chris Godwin is set to hit the open market, so no one truly knows if he is going to come back. The Bucs again won the NFC South but lost in the first round of the playoffs. They feel like a good-not-great team and may need to stack some elite talent to hit that great status.

Perhaps Jalon Walker at pick 19 in this NFL Mock Draft can be the start of their ascension to greatness.

20. Denver Broncos - Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

Maybe one of the more logical first-round picks we could see in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Denver Broncos grab Michigan tight end Colston Loveland in this mock draft. The Broncos managed to go 10-7 in 2024 with an encouraging rookie QB in Bo Nix, but they did this with seriously limited offensive weapons.

The Broncos could even sign a tight end in free agency like Juwan Johnson and still use their first-round pick on Loveland. I would expect the Broncos to add multiple playmakers between free agency and the 2025 NFL Draft.

They could also target a defensive tackle with their first-round pick and need a bit of help at inside linebacker and safety. Colston Loveland is absolutely a ‘joker’ for this offense, so it should be no surprise if the Denver Broncos do end up making this selection in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Broncos could truly hit contender status in 2025 if they make the right moves this offseason.