2025 NFL Mock Draft: Notable player trades highlight this three-round mock

21. Pittsburgh Steelers - Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas

The Pittsburgh Steelers starting quarterback for the 2025 NFL Season is totally up in the air. It does seem like they may end up having to pick between Justin Fields or Russell Wilson, but neither player is very good and would make the team better based on their 2024 performance.

It’s a tough situation for the Black and Gold, who are clearly stuck in 2008 with their offensive mindset. If you ask me, this team needs to find a way to make a major move at the position in this offseason or the next one, but I am not sure Mike Tomlin would have the capability of actually pulling that off.

For now, they can use their first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft on Jahdae Barron, the defensive back from Texas. Barron is like Brian Branch in that both can play all over the secondary and is a Swiss Army Knife in that regard.

This would be a good pick for the Steelers, but they could use another starter along the offensive line and another wide receiver, so I am not sure Barron is the right pick for them at this time.

22. Los Angeles Chargers - Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon

The Los Angeles Chargers have a huge move happening later in this NFL Mock Draft, so there’s a hint. For now, they use their first-round pick on Derrick Harmon, the talented defensive tackle from Oregon. LA did cut Joey Bosa, so their defensive front did get a bit weaker, and I am not sure bringing Khalil Mack back in free agency is the right move.

The Chargers played with house money in 2024 and still managed to go 11-6 in the regular season and made the postseason. Jim Harbaugh clearly knows what he is doing, but this team is obviously missing more high-end talent. Derrick Harmon is their pick in this mock draft.