2025 NFL Mock Draft: Notable player trades highlight this three-round mock

25. Houston Texans - Grey Zabel, OG, North Dakota State

The Houston Texans seemed to regress in 2024 but still won 10 games, the division, and a playoff game. If the front office is able to shore up the offensive line, they are going to be a problem in 2025.

Houston also needs another wide receiver, as Stefon Diggs and Tank Dell both suffered season-ending injuries. Even with them trading for Christian Kirk, another WR is needed.

GM Nick Caserio has still done a pretty nice job at building up this roster, and I would hope that he can see the need for more talent along the OL. Grey Zabel can probably play both guard ant center at the NFL level and should be a day one iOL starter.

26. Los Angeles Rams - Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

Emeka Egbuka is one of the safest prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft in my opinion. The Los Angeles Rams grab him with the 26th overall pick in this mock draft. The Rams seem prepared to move on from Cooper Kupp in some capacity, so Egbuka can step in and fill his shoes, forming a young and lethal WR duo alongside Puka Nacua.

The Rams did re-sign WR Tutu Atwell on a one-year deal, so he’ll be back into the mix in 2025. We also know that Los Angeles and Matthew Stafford agreed to a new contract to keep him on the team for another year. While Stafford and the Rams both seemed poised to move on from each other, I believe they realized that at the end of the day, the best fit was to remain together.

LA has done a great job of rebuilding this team with young talent from the NFL Draft - GM Les Snead has totally turned this roster over from their 2021 Super Bowl season. Emeka Egbuka could be the next player to help spring some youth onto this roster.