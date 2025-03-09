2025 NFL Mock Draft: Notable player trades highlight this three-round mock

27. Baltimore Ravens - Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri

The Baltimore Ravens have not won multiple postseason games since the 2012 NFL Season when they won the Super Bowl with Joe Flacco at QB. Folks, that is a problem, and if you ask me, I believe this is a head coaching issue. John Harbaugh has clearly maxed himself out at the position with the Ravens, and this team is constantly too talented to not have at least one Super Bowl appearance in the Lamar Jackson era.

Jackson also got robbed of the NFL MVP award in 2024 in my opinion. Well, what could the Ravens do to make their offense even more deadly? How about someone who is elite with the ball in his hands in Luther Burden III?

This almost feels like a luxury pick, and I am not sure Baltimore’s roster is quite that good, but they do need to do something major to get over the hump, so that is my reasoning for taking Burden here.

28. Detroit Lions - Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M

The Detroit Lions, and we have said this time and time again, probably would have made the Super Bowl had they not been brutalized with injuries on the defensive side of the ball. It’s actually a shame, as coming into the 2024 NFL Season, I am not sure there was a more talented team on either side of the ball.

And things got a lot harder when both Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn scored head coaching jobs. It’s going to be a huge offseason for GM Brad Holmes and HC Dan Campbell - can these two lead the ship in the right direction despite some tough losses?

A good place to start in the 2025 NFL Draft is to take Nic Scourton, the pass rusher from Texas A&M. The Lions have a ton of big-time contracts, so they need some young talent in the NFL Draft.