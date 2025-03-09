2025 NFL Mock Draft: Notable player trades highlight this three-round mock

29. Washington Commanders - Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

The Washington Commanders have Deebo Samuel on offense now and could look to continue adding to that unit to make life that much easier for Jayden Daniels, their elite quarterback. Daniels may already be a top-2 QB in the NFC and could be on pace to breakout in a huge way in 2025.

Samuel is a nice addition for the offense, and I would have to imagine that he’d love the addition of an offensive tackle. The Commanders offensive line is actually a bit below-average on paper, but offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury was doing a nice job at playing to his players strengths.

Josh Simmons is their selection at the bottom of the first round, and don’t be surprised if Washington has another major move up their sleeves soon.

30. Cleveland Browns (via BUF) - Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

Trade! The Buffalo Bills are acquiring Myles Garrett from the Cleveland Browns in exchange for the 30th overall pick and a first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. The Browns seem to be dug in with their desire to not trade Garrett, but that just reeks of arrogance.

Cleveland could not be farther away from competing, but I guess Cam Ward could be a total home-run selection. The best path forward for the Browns is to get a ton of draft capital back in return for Myles Garrett, who clearly does not want to suit up and play for this team ever again. They send him to a contender in this mock draft.

Garrett could be the missing piece for the Buffalo Bills along their defensive line. With their extra first-round pick, they snag Jihaad Campbell, the talented inside linebacker from Alabama. The NFL future of Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah seems to be up in the air, so Campbell could end up being a very solid pick for them.

If you asked me what truly happens, I do believe the Browns end up trading Myles Garrett.