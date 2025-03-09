2025 NFL Mock Draft: Notable player trades highlight this three-round mock

Round 2
33. Cleveland Browns - Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss
34. New York Giants - Cameron Williams, OT, Texas
35. Tennessee Titans - Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss
36. Jacksonville Jaguars - Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan
37. Las Vegas Raiders - Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina
38. New England Patriots - Donovan Jackson, OG, Ohio State
39. Chicago Bears - Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina
40. New Orleans Saints - Dononvan Ezeiruaku, EDGE, Boston College
41. Chicago Bears - Deone Walker, DT, Kentucky
42. New York Jets - Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota
43. San Francisco 49ers - Tre Harris, WR, Ole Miss
44. Dallas Cowboys - Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame
45. Indianapolis Colts - Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame
46. Atlanta Falcons - Harold Fannin Jr, TE, Bowling Green
47. Arizona Cardinals - Wyatt Milum, OG, West Virginia
48. Miami Dolphins - Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama
49. Cincinnati Bengals - Josh Conerly Jr, OT, Oregon
50. Seattle Seahawks - Jonah Savaiinaea, OT, Arizona
51. Denver Broncos - Kaleb Johnson, RB, Iowa
52. Pittsburgh Steelers - Elic Ayomanor, WR, Stanford
53. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Trey Amos, CB, Ole Miss
54. Green Bay Packers - Jack Sawyer, EDGE, Ohio State
55. Seattle Seahawks (via LAC) - Landon Jackson, EDGE, Arkansas
56. Buffalo Bills - Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky
57. Carolina Panthers - JT Tuimoloau, EDGE, Ohio State
58. Houston Texans - Marcus Mbow, OT, Purdue
59. Baltimore Ravens - Tate Ratledge, OG, Georgia
60. Detroit Lions - Isaiah Bond, WR, Alabama
61. Cincinnati Bengals (via WAS) - TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State
62. Buffalo Bills - Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa State
63. Kansas City Chiefs - Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State
64. Philadelphia Eagles - Princely Umanmielen, EDGE, Ole Miss
DK Metcalf gets dealt to the Los Angeles Chargers for pick 55 in this NFL Mock Draft, and the Seattle Seahawks boost their pass rush and grab Landon Jackson with that pick. Several picks before this, we see the Miami Dolphins shock the NFL world a bit and grab QB Jalen Milroe from Alabama.
Perhaps this is some high-end insurance in case Tua Tagovailoa again goes down with an injury, which seems to be the trend with the former Alabama quarterback. It would not shock me to see Milroe starting games in 2025 if he did end up with the Dolphins.
And at pick 35, the Tennessee Titans grab Jaxson Dart, the interesting QB from Ole Miss, and I say interesting because some seem to think that he can sneak into the first round, but others believe that because of the largely weak QB class, Dart is getting a bump that he normally would not get in another NFL Draft.
Well, the Titans make the selection here. The last trade you see here is the Washington Commanders sending what was their 61st pick to the Cincinnati Bengals in favor of Trey Hendrickson, who was given permission to seek a trade. It's a disappointing ending for Bengals fans, who are still dealing with their franchise operating like it's 2005.
The Bengals boost their backfield with Ohio State RB TreVeyon Henderson, so there is some reason to smile. Let's see how Round 3 shakes out.