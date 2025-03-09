2025 NFL Mock Draft: Notable player trades highlight this three-round mock

Round 2

33. Cleveland Browns - Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss

34. New York Giants - Cameron Williams, OT, Texas

35. Tennessee Titans - Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss

36. Jacksonville Jaguars - Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan

37. Las Vegas Raiders - Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina

38. New England Patriots - Donovan Jackson, OG, Ohio State

39. Chicago Bears - Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina

40. New Orleans Saints - Dononvan Ezeiruaku, EDGE, Boston College

41. Chicago Bears - Deone Walker, DT, Kentucky

42. New York Jets - Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota

43. San Francisco 49ers - Tre Harris, WR, Ole Miss

44. Dallas Cowboys - Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame

45. Indianapolis Colts - Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame

46. Atlanta Falcons - Harold Fannin Jr, TE, Bowling Green

47. Arizona Cardinals - Wyatt Milum, OG, West Virginia

48. Miami Dolphins - Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama

49. Cincinnati Bengals - Josh Conerly Jr, OT, Oregon

50. Seattle Seahawks - Jonah Savaiinaea, OT, Arizona

51. Denver Broncos - Kaleb Johnson, RB, Iowa

52. Pittsburgh Steelers - Elic Ayomanor, WR, Stanford

53. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Trey Amos, CB, Ole Miss

54. Green Bay Packers - Jack Sawyer, EDGE, Ohio State

55. Seattle Seahawks (via LAC) - Landon Jackson, EDGE, Arkansas

56. Buffalo Bills - Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky

57. Carolina Panthers - JT Tuimoloau, EDGE, Ohio State

58. Houston Texans - Marcus Mbow, OT, Purdue

59. Baltimore Ravens - Tate Ratledge, OG, Georgia

60. Detroit Lions - Isaiah Bond, WR, Alabama

61. Cincinnati Bengals (via WAS) - TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State

62. Buffalo Bills - Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa State

63. Kansas City Chiefs - Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State

64. Philadelphia Eagles - Princely Umanmielen, EDGE, Ole Miss

DK Metcalf gets dealt to the Los Angeles Chargers for pick 55 in this NFL Mock Draft, and the Seattle Seahawks boost their pass rush and grab Landon Jackson with that pick. Several picks before this, we see the Miami Dolphins shock the NFL world a bit and grab QB Jalen Milroe from Alabama.

Perhaps this is some high-end insurance in case Tua Tagovailoa again goes down with an injury, which seems to be the trend with the former Alabama quarterback. It would not shock me to see Milroe starting games in 2025 if he did end up with the Dolphins.

And at pick 35, the Tennessee Titans grab Jaxson Dart, the interesting QB from Ole Miss, and I say interesting because some seem to think that he can sneak into the first round, but others believe that because of the largely weak QB class, Dart is getting a bump that he normally would not get in another NFL Draft.

Well, the Titans make the selection here. The last trade you see here is the Washington Commanders sending what was their 61st pick to the Cincinnati Bengals in favor of Trey Hendrickson, who was given permission to seek a trade. It's a disappointing ending for Bengals fans, who are still dealing with their franchise operating like it's 2005.

The Bengals boost their backfield with Ohio State RB TreVeyon Henderson, so there is some reason to smile. Let's see how Round 3 shakes out.